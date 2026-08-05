Brazil rejects US move on ambassador's visa, alleges election interference

Brazil's ​government ‌on Tuesday rejected ​a U.S. decision to ‌change the visa status of Brazil's ambassador, saying in ‌a statement the ‌move made clear Washington's interest in interfering in the ⁠country's ​upcoming presidential ⁠election.

The government said the measure ⁠represented an escalation of what ​it described as ideologically ⁠driven hostilities against Brazil and ⁠that ​the justification presented by U.S. ⁠authorities was unfounded.