Brazil rejects US move on ambassador's visa, alleges election interference
Brazil's government has rejected a US decision to change the visa status of its ambassador, accusing Washington of interfering in the country's upcoming presidential election.
- Country:
- United States
Brazil's government on Tuesday rejected a U.S. decision to change the visa status of Brazil's ambassador, saying in a statement the move made clear Washington's interest in interfering in the country's upcoming presidential election.
The government said the measure represented an escalation of what it described as ideologically driven hostilities against Brazil and that the justification presented by U.S. authorities was unfounded.
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