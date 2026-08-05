Kim Yo Jong criticizes Japan's Tomahawk missile test, KCNA reports

​North Korea's Kim ‌Yo Jong, ​the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in ‌a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Pyongyang will make new ‌military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added. The sister ‌pointed out Japan's launch of the long-range cruise missile a few days ago from the Aegis destroyer Chokai of ⁠its Self-Defense ​Forces in ⁠the Pacific Ocean, as well as test-firings of other missiles ⁠and its participation in a U.S.-led joint military drill ​in the Philippines in May. Tokyo has so ⁠far tried to "cover up its ambition for a military giant" ⁠and "the ​U.S. is behind such dangerous military moves of Japan," Kim said. To counter Japan's military activities ⁠that may pose a potential threat to the security ⁠of North ⁠Korea, Kim said Pyongyang "will set up additional military options," without elaborating.