Kim Yo Jong criticizes Japan's Tomahawk missile test, KCNA reports
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong has criticised Japan's recent military activities, including a Tomahawk missile test, and vowed to establish new military options in response to perceived threats.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, criticised in a statement Japan's recent test-firing of a Tomahawk missile, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
Pyongyang will make new military choices against Japan's threat, Kim added. The sister pointed out Japan's launch of the long-range cruise missile a few days ago from the Aegis destroyer Chokai of its Self-Defense Forces in the Pacific Ocean, as well as test-firings of other missiles and its participation in a U.S.-led joint military drill in the Philippines in May. Tokyo has so far tried to "cover up its ambition for a military giant" and "the U.S. is behind such dangerous military moves of Japan," Kim said. To counter Japan's military activities that may pose a potential threat to the security of North Korea, Kim said Pyongyang "will set up additional military options," without elaborating.
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Kim Yo Jong criticises Japan's Tomahawk missile test, KCNA reports