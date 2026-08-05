Army veteran Bouchard wins Republican primary for competitive US House seat in Michigan, US media reports
U.S. Army veteran Mike Bouchard has secured the Republican nomination for a competitive congressional district in Michigan, according to U.S. media projections.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Army veteran Mike Bouchard won the Republican nomination for a competitive congressional district in Michigan, according to U.S. media projections on Tuesday.
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