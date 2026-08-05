US judge grants Justice Department bid to dismiss Oath Keepers prosecutions
A US judge has granted the Justice Department's motion to dismiss January 6 prosecutions of Oath Keepers militia members, sparking criticism from prosecutors and law enforcement.
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 - A U.S. judge on Tuesday granted the U.S. Justice Department's motion to dismiss January 6 prosecutions of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia, according to a court filing.
"Today’s epilogue diminishes the gravity of that day, denigrates the work of the prosecutors and law enforcement officers who secured these convictions, and excuses criminal acts that caused a centuries-long pillar of our democracy—the peaceful transfer of presidential power—to buckle," U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote. "The court cannot write a different ending."
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