US judge grants Justice Department bid to dismiss Oath Keepers prosecutions

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 - ​A ​U.S. judge ‌on Tuesday ​granted the U.S. Justice Department's motion ‌to dismiss January 6 prosecutions of members of the right-wing ‌Oath Keepers militia, according ‌to a court filing.

"Today’s epilogue diminishes the gravity of that day, denigrates ⁠the ​work ⁠of the prosecutors and law enforcement officers ⁠who secured these convictions, ​and excuses criminal acts that caused ⁠a centuries-long pillar of our ⁠democracy—the peaceful ​transfer of presidential power—to buckle," U.S. District Judge ⁠Amit P. Mehta wrote. "The court ⁠cannot ⁠write a different ending."