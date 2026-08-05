Trump says 'all-day negotiation' was held with Iran on Tuesday

​President ‌Donald Trump ​said there was ‌an "all-day negotiation" on Tuesday with Iran, characterizing ‌the talks ‌positively while also threatening to hit ⁠Iran "really ​hard" ⁠if a deal was ⁠not reached.

Trump ​made the comments in ⁠an interview ⁠with ​Fox News' "@ Night" show.