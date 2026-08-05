Trump says 'all-day negotiation' was held with Iran on Tuesday
US President Donald Trump claimed a positive outcome from an "all-day negotiation" with Iran, but also threatened to take action if a deal was not reached.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said there was an "all-day negotiation" on Tuesday with Iran, characterizing the talks positively while also threatening to hit Iran "really hard" if a deal was not reached.
Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News' "@ Night" show.
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