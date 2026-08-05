Trump says US held 'all-day negotiation' with Iran on Tuesday
US President Donald Trump claimed a positive "all-day negotiation" with Iran on Tuesday, but warned of severe consequences if a deal was not reached.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said there was an "all-day negotiation" on Tuesday with Iran, characterizing the talks positively while also threatening to hit Iran "really hard" if a deal with Tehran was not reached. DETAILS AND QUOTES:
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