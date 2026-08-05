Russia steps up disinformation campaigns ahead of German elections, security sources say

Russia is intensifying disinformation campaigns in Germany, ​German security sources told Reuters, ahead ​of state elections in which ‌the ​far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) appears set to make major gains. Germany is holding elections in Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania ‌next month. Polls suggest the AfD, whose leader has vowed to upend the political consensus and restore German ties with Russia — largely frozen due to Moscow's war in Ukraine — could win ‌a majority and even take power in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. The Russian ‌campaigns aim to polarise the political climate and discredit the governing conservative CDU party and its coalition partner, the SPD, as well as the Greens and Free Democratic Party, the sources said.

Russia's embassy in ⁠Berlin ​did not immediately ⁠respond to a Reuters request for comment. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns against the West. The ⁠four security sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to ​speak publicly on the matter, said German authorities are certain the campaigns are being ⁠centrally orchestrated from Russia using a number of companies.

The campaigns are using social media to disseminate ⁠videos, mainly ​in English, bearing the logos of reputable media outlets including the BBC and German broadcaster ARD. They contain false accusations against local politicians, ranging from allegations of embezzlement ⁠to sexual harassment and abuse. Moscow has regularly faced accusations of election interference. The German government ⁠warned of a ⁠similar Russian-orchestrated disinformation campaign ahead of federal parliamentary elections last year. And recently, Russia was accused of seeking to influence elections in Moldova ‌and Armenia.