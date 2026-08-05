X says Turkish court ordered block of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's candidacy account
Social media platform X has complied with a Turkish court order to block access to jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's presidential candidacy office account in the country.
- Country:
- Turkey
Social media platform X said on Tuesday it was complying with a Turkish court order to block access in the country to jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's presidential candidacy office account, but was challenging the order in court.
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