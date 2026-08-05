Turkey's Trabzonspor says it begins transfer talks with Salah

​Turkish ‌top-tier club ​Trabzonspor said on ‌Tuesday it had begun transfer negotiations with ‌Egyptian striker Mohamed ‌Salah.

"Negotiations have been launched to ⁠transfer ​professional ⁠footballer Mohamed Salah, who ⁠is in a free ​status, to our ⁠club," the club ⁠said ​in a statement on Turkey's ⁠public disclosure platform.