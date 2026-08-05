Turkey's Trabzonspor says it begins transfer talks with Salah
Turkish football club Trabzonspor has initiated transfer negotiations with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who is currently in a free status.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor said on Tuesday it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.
"Negotiations have been launched to transfer professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, to our club," the club said in a statement on Turkey's public disclosure platform.