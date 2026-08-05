YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slams coalition govt over 'falling' tobacco prices, accuses CM Naidu of 'colluding' with corporations

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the coalition government for its apathy towards tobacco farmers who are in deep distress as the cultivation cost has gone up manifold on one hand and the procurement prices have been falling with companies forming a syndicate and manipulating market dynamics. YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited East Godavari district. During his visit, he inspected the tobacco procurement centre at Devarapalli and reviewed the ongoing procurement process.

He also held an interaction with tobacco farmers to discuss key issues, including crop cultivation, remunerative prices, procurement, and the challenges they are facing. Speaking to the media after interacting with the farmers here on Wednesday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the average price has been drastically falling, the farmers who were assured by the Tobacco Board of procurement have backtracked, and the traders formed a cartel to keep the prices low, forcing the farmers to distress sell.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu government for an agricultural crisis in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting a ₹75/kg crash in crop prices and accusing the administration of colluding with corporations to exploit farmers for personal gain. He dismissed the government's recent subsidy as ineffective and criticised the reduction of interest-free loan limits from ₹1 lakh to ₹50,000 compared to the previous YSRCP tenure. "...In 2023-24, during the last year of the YSRCP regime, the average rate across the southern and northern spheres in the state was Rs 289/kg, whereas today, the combined average rate in the state has fallen to Rs 214/kg...over these two years, production costs and cultivation rates have gone up, yet the prices at which farmers are selling have crashed by over Rs 75/kg compared to the purchase rates during those years," he said.

"Chandrababu Naidu's regime is packed with lies and hand in glove with the companies, intentionally ensuring rates fall so he and his associates benefit during procurement. The Rs 20/kg subsidy announced by the government a week ago provides no benefit and puts farmers at a further loss," he added. Jagan said that farmers across the state are facing severe distress due to unviable market rates and deceptive policies.

"Chandrababu Naidu claims farmers will get 0% interest on loans up to Rs 50,000, but during the YSRCP regime, 0% interest was given on loans up to Rs 1 lakh...in Andhra Pradesh today, no farmer is happy, and every crop is suffering from unviable prices," he said. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the government for its apathy toward a tobacco farmer's suicide and warned of an imminent price collapse as auctions shift to Karnataka.

He dismissed the current ₹20 subsidy as a tool that benefits traders rather than farmers, demanding that Markfed intervene in procurement to ensure competition and fair prices. Jagan further accused the Chandrababu Naidu administration of failing to provide MSP for any crop, neglecting health and education, targeting critics with false arrests, and "backstabbing" the public by withdrawing essential welfare schemes. "The government should bring in Markfed to procure the produce and create competition; failing farmers will further suffer. In the 27 months after the coalition government was formed, farmers are not getting MSP to any of the crops, be it paddy, banana, tobacco, pulses and others, and all sections of people are venting their anguish. Education, Health, Agriculture and all sectors have been affected under Chandrababu's governance. Anyone questioning the government is being targeted with false cases and arrests. All sections of people are unhappy with the backstabbing (Vennupoti) Party which is depriving them of all welfare schemes," he said.

During the interaction with farmers, he was told that they were getting only Rs 170 and Rs 10 was increased on the news that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was coming. During the YSRCP term, low-grade tobacco was also procured, but now that practice is not there, which is affected the small and marginal farmers. (ANI)