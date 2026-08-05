Iran and Oman agreed on coordinates of route through Hormuz, Iran's foreign ministry says

​The geographic ‌coordinates for ​a shipping route through ‌the Strait of Hormuz have been agreed by Iran ‌and Oman, and ‌a joint announcement is being finalised, provided no ⁠third ​parties ⁠interfere, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil ⁠Baghaei said on ​Wednesday.

Baghaei added that any ⁠such agreement between Iran ⁠and ​Oman would not, by itself, guarantee ⁠security in the strategic waterway.