Iran and Oman agreed on coordinates of route through Hormuz, Iran's foreign ministry says

Iran and Oman have agreed on geographic coordinates for a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, pending a joint announcement and no external interference.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 20:47 IST
Iran and Oman agreed on coordinates of route through Hormuz, Iran's foreign ministry says
Esmaeil Baghaei
  • Country:
  • Iran

​The geographic ‌coordinates for ​a shipping route through ‌the Strait of Hormuz have been agreed by Iran ‌and Oman, and ‌a joint announcement is being finalised, provided no ⁠third ​parties ⁠interfere, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil ⁠Baghaei said on ​Wednesday.

Baghaei added that any ⁠such agreement between Iran ⁠and ​Oman would not, by itself, guarantee ⁠security in the strategic waterway.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

The Four Governance Conditions That Determine Whether Urban AI Works

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026