Iran and Oman agreed on coordinates of route through Hormuz, Iran's foreign ministry says
Iran and Oman have agreed on geographic coordinates for a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, pending a joint announcement and no external interference.
- Country:
- Iran
The geographic coordinates for a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz have been agreed by Iran and Oman, and a joint announcement is being finalised, provided no third parties interfere, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday.
Baghaei added that any such agreement between Iran and Oman would not, by itself, guarantee security in the strategic waterway.
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