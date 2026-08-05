Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed securing more air defence interceptors to aid Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 22:39 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he had ‌spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of securing more air ‌defence interceptors.

"Mark is well-informed about the ‌threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and ⁠the ​capability to ⁠help," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media ⁠platform X. "It is crucial to eliminate all ​bureaucracy and make the required political decisions." After ⁠speaking with the Ukrainian leader, Rutte ⁠said ​in a post on X that he is "discussing with Allies how ⁠we can continue to get Ukraine the air ⁠defences ⁠they urgently need".

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