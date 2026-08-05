Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors

Ukrainian ‌President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he had ‌spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of securing more air ‌defence interceptors.

"Mark is well-informed about the ‌threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and ⁠the ​capability to ⁠help," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media ⁠platform X. "It is crucial to eliminate all ​bureaucracy and make the required political decisions." After ⁠speaking with the Ukrainian leader, Rutte ⁠said ​in a post on X that he is "discussing with Allies how ⁠we can continue to get Ukraine the air ⁠defences ⁠they urgently need".