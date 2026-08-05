Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed securing more air defence interceptors to aid Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of securing more air defence interceptors.
"Mark is well-informed about the threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and the capability to help," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media platform X. "It is crucial to eliminate all bureaucracy and make the required political decisions." After speaking with the Ukrainian leader, Rutte said in a post on X that he is "discussing with Allies how we can continue to get Ukraine the air defences they urgently need".
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