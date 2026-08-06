Iranian parliamentary committee reviews draft bill to bar US, Israeli ships from Hormuz, Fars says

An ​Iranian ​parliamentary committee ‌is reviewing a ​preliminary bill that would ‌bar U.S., Israeli and other "hostile" vessels from transiting the ‌Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official ‌Fars news agency reported, citing a lawmaker.

The draft bill would ⁠impose ​fines ⁠of up to 20% of ⁠a ship's cargo value for ​violations of the proposed ⁠restrictions.

The lawmaker said the legislation ⁠was ​still under expert review and that parliament ⁠had invited specialists to submit recommendations ⁠before ⁠the draft is finalised.