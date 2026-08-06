Iranian parliamentary committee reviews draft bill to bar US, Israeli ships from Hormuz, Fars says
Iran's parliamentary committee is reviewing a bill that would restrict "hostile" vessels, including US and Israeli ships, from transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- Iran
An Iranian parliamentary committee is reviewing a preliminary bill that would bar U.S., Israeli and other "hostile" vessels from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing a lawmaker.
The draft bill would impose fines of up to 20% of a ship's cargo value for violations of the proposed restrictions.
The lawmaker said the legislation was still under expert review and that parliament had invited specialists to submit recommendations before the draft is finalised.
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