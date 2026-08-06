Family says Perez Hilton able to communicate following hospitalisation due to 'suicide attempt'

A day after celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was "recovered" from his Miami home after a "suicide attempt", his family has shared an update on his health condition.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 23:31 IST
Family says Perez Hilton able to communicate following hospitalisation due to 'suicide attempt'
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A day after celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was "recovered" from his Miami home after a "suicide attempt", his family has shared an update on his health condition. According to a public statement shared to Hilton's website, the family shared, "This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful," as quoted by Page Six.

The family further added that Perez is now able to communicate, giving them a ray of hope. "We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope," the statement noted and thanked "everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez as their compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express."

Earlier this week, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed that it received "multiple calls" regarding "an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media" and dispatched deputies to the residence, as per Page Six. In a statement obtained by the outlet, the sheriff's office said deputies spoke with Hilton's family members, who were at the scene, and initially chose to "tactfully disengage" while continuing to "monitor the situation" after confirming that Hilton, 48, was alone inside.

"The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said, according to Page Six. The statement added, "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family."

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is the father of three children, all of whom were welcomed via surrogacy, according to Page Six. The latest incident comes months after Hilton disclosed a series of serious health issues.

In March, he revealed in a YouTube video that he had spent 21 days in hospital after taking flu medication on an empty stomach. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026