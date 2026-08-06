Senegal court jails three TikTok influencers for insulting the president
A Senegalese court sentenced three TikTok influencers to prison time and a fine for insulting the president, sparking criticism over free speech restrictions.
- Country:
- Senegal
A Senegalese court sentenced three TikTok influencers to serve prison time and pay a fine for insulting the president, their lawyer said in a video posted on Facebook, a move that critics said was an assault on free speech in the West African country.