Mexico central bank holds rate at 6.50%

Mexico's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% for the second consecutive time, extending a pause that began in June.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 00:38 IST
Mexico central bank holds rate at 6.50%
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's ‌central bank ​held its benchmark interest ‌rate steady at 6.50% on Thursday, extending the ‌pause ushered in June. The ‌five-member board was unanimous in its decision ⁠following June's ​unanimous ⁠call to hold the ⁠rate steady and concluded ​its more than two-year easing ⁠cycle.

Markets had widely ⁠expected ​the decision, with many analysts anticipating ⁠the hold to extend ⁠through ⁠the rest of 2026.

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