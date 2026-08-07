Mexico central bank holds rate at 6.50%

Mexico's ‌central bank ​held its benchmark interest ‌rate steady at 6.50% on Thursday, extending the ‌pause ushered in June. The ‌five-member board was unanimous in its decision ⁠following June's ​unanimous ⁠call to hold the ⁠rate steady and concluded ​its more than two-year easing ⁠cycle.

Markets had widely ⁠expected ​the decision, with many analysts anticipating ⁠the hold to extend ⁠through ⁠the rest of 2026.