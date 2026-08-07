Mexico central bank holds rate at 6.50%
Mexico's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% for the second consecutive time, extending a pause that began in June.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.50% on Thursday, extending the pause ushered in June. The five-member board was unanimous in its decision following June's unanimous call to hold the rate steady and concluded its more than two-year easing cycle.
Markets had widely expected the decision, with many analysts anticipating the hold to extend through the rest of 2026.