​Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Mitch ​McConnell said he ‌was released ​from a rehabilitation center on Thursday and would continue his recovery from a ‌fall and from pneumonia at home.

"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home ‌during the state work period, and I'll continue to ‌engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," he said in a statement. The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican and former Senate majority leader has ⁠been ​out of ⁠public view since mid-June, when he was taken from his home to ⁠a hospital in the Washington area for reasons that were not ​disclosed until July 12.

At that time, McConnell said he ⁠suffered a fall in mid-June that left him briefly unconscious. While hospitalized, ⁠he developed ​pneumonia and was treated with antibiotics, according to a separate statement that McConnell's office attributed to the attending ⁠physician. McConnell, who now chairs the Senate Rules Committee, said he had ⁠been working ⁠with his legislative staff on current issues and keeping in touch with Senate colleagues.