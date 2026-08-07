Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says

​Morocco is ​ready to ‌cooperate with Spain ​and other European partners ‌on the return of unaccompanied minors, state news agency MAP reported on ‌Thursday, as authorities in Ceuta — ‌a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco — seek solutions for hundreds of ⁠children ​who ⁠crossed the border last week.

"Morocco has committed, ⁠in line with high royal ​instructions issued to the interior and ⁠foreign affairs ministries, to work towards ⁠identifying ​unaccompanied minors with a view to their return to ⁠their homeland," MAP, which reflects ⁠official positions, ⁠said citing a diplomatic source.