Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says

Morocco has agreed to cooperate with Spain and other European partners to return unaccompanied minors who crossed the border into Ceuta last week.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 02:48 IST
Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says
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  • Country:
  • Morocco

​Morocco is ​ready to ‌cooperate with Spain ​and other European partners ‌on the return of unaccompanied minors, state news agency MAP reported on ‌Thursday, as authorities in Ceuta — ‌a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco — seek solutions for hundreds of ⁠children ​who ⁠crossed the border last week.

"Morocco has committed, ⁠in line with high royal ​instructions issued to the interior and ⁠foreign affairs ministries, to work towards ⁠identifying ​unaccompanied minors with a view to their return to ⁠their homeland," MAP, which reflects ⁠official positions, ⁠said citing a diplomatic source.

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