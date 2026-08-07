Saudi Arabia expects imminent attacks from north and south, senior official says
Saudi Arabia expects imminent coordinated attacks from Iraq and Yemen's Houthi militias, potentially targeting civilian and economic sites, under the supervision of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia expects imminent coordinated attacks from the north and south by Iraqi militias and Yemen's Houthis under the supervision of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a senior Saudi official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said intelligence reports from Saudi Arabia, the United States and other regional countries indicated civilian and economic sites could be targeted, including energy infrastructure, ports and airports. Saudi Arabia had also observed drones and missiles being moved, suggesting coordinated operations from both directions, the official said.
The official said the reported threats were particularly alarming as Riyadh continued to pursue de-escalation and a negotiated settlement, adding that contacts with all parties, including Iran, and mediation efforts appeared to be moving "in the right direction." The official said the planned attacks could be intended to disrupt those diplomatic efforts. The official said Saudi-U.S. cooperation remained "very high" at all levels, including operationally with U.S. Central Command, and said Saudi Arabia was prepared to take all necessary measures to respond to any aggression.
On July 29, Saudi Arabia said it carried out strikes with CENTCOM against Iran-backed groups in Iraq after blaming them for drone attacks on its oil facilities. Iraqi militias said they would respond to the Saudi strikes. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have escalated in recent weeks after the Iran-aligned group imposed what it describes as a naval blockade on the kingdom in the Red Sea and claimed a series of attacks on Saudi shipping and military targets. Saudi Arabia has responded to the recent Houthi attacks with strikes on military sites in Yemen.
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