Saudi expects imminent attacks from north and south, senior official says
Saudi Arabia has received intelligence suggesting imminent attacks from Iraqi militias and Yemen's Houthis, potentially targeting civilian and economic infrastructure under Iranian guidance.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
A senior Saudi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said intelligence reports from Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and regional countries indicated Iraqi militias coordinating with Yemen's Houthis were preparing imminent attacks on the kingdom under the guidance of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
The official said the attacks could target civilian and economic infrastructure, including energy facilities, ports and airports, and that Saudi Arabia had observed drones and missiles being moved, suggesting coordinated operations from the kingdom's north and south.
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