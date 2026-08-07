Trump says he thinks war with Iran will end 'pretty soon'

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the conflict with Iran would soon come to an end, stating he believes Iran cannot sustain the war for much longer.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 02:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 02:05 IST
Trump says he thinks war with Iran will end 'pretty soon'
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. President Donald ‌Trump on Thursday told reporters that he ‌believes the war ‌with Iran would be over soon.

"I think ⁠it's ​going ⁠to end pretty soon. ⁠I don't think ​they can go much ⁠longer," Trump said in ⁠the ​Oval Office in a reference ⁠to Iran.

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