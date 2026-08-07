Trump says he thinks war with Iran will end 'pretty soon'
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the conflict with Iran would soon come to an end, stating he believes Iran cannot sustain the war for much longer.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that he believes the war with Iran would be over soon.
"I think it's going to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer," Trump said in the Oval Office in a reference to Iran.
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