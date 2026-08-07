Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump could net big tax windfall in crypto bill divestiture plan, Bloomberg News reports

The bipartisan ethics proposal senators have pitched to President Donald Trump to get landmark crypto legislation over the line in Congress could trigger a significant tax benefit for the president, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The benefit will include the ability to defer capital gains levies on his crypto holdings, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

How the new generation ​of left-wing US media is powering progressive candidates

Progressive candidates continue to rack up wins in primary elections across the United States, propelled by a new left-wing media ecosystem allowing them to build a national profile on their own terms -- and sidestep the traditional gatekeepers of the Democratic establishment. For Pennsylvania state Representative Chris Rabb, a Democratic socialist ​who recently prevailed in a congressional primary against a more moderate rival, appearances on programs like "The Majority Report with Sam Seder" and "Breaking Points" played a key role in his political breakthrough.

Trump signs orders to limit US ‌birthright citizenship, despite Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President ​Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Thursday in a new but narrower attempt to curtail birthright citizenship, once again challenging a provision of the U.S. Constitution even though the Supreme Court rejected his previous effort. Limiting birthright citizenship has been one of the top priorities in the Republican president's crackdown on immigration, with the White House taking particular aim at what it calls "birth tourism," in which pregnant foreigners travel to the U.S. to give birth.

Furious pace of AI investment on some Fed officials' radar now

Federal Reserve officials are beginning to mull whether the frenzied investment driving the buildout of the artificial intelligence sector is getting out of hand and creating risks for the financial sector. For now, some of the officials who have tackled the subject call for vigilance, dashed with a sense that a financial crisis mirroring what happened 20 years ago with housing, and to a lesser degree, the dot-com shakeout before that, is probably not in the offing. Still, the scale of investment, the uncertain returns for an unproven technology, the rise of tricky financing structures and increased use of debt have moved ‌AI finance onto central bankers’ radar.

Trump signs executive orders targeting birthright citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Thursday targeting birthright citizenship, a month after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republican president's bid to restrict the practice. The orders expand the definitions of people who are ineligible for birthright citizenship and ban "birth tourism".

Michigan eases lettuce advice as state health department says cyclosporiasis reports decline

Michigan health officials on Thursday advised residents to resume eating lettuce and salad greens, citing a slowdown in new cyclosporiasis infections, after reporting 12,485 cases linked to the outbreak, up 267 cases from a day earlier. The worst of the outbreak has occurred in Michigan, which reported the first two deaths associated with the outbreak, saying both individuals had significant underlying health conditions.

Trump administration considers order on autism and vaccines, source says

The Trump administration is considering an executive order on vaccines and autism that could be released as soon as next week, a person familiar with the discussions said on Thursday. The effort is driven by President Donald Trump's interest in further action on autism, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal private discussions. The source did not provide details of the scope of the executive order, which was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

Trump likely to reject US industry requests for quicker polysilicon tariff, source says

The Trump administration is expected to spurn requests from some U.S. solar manufacturers for a speedier timeline to put in place a new price floor and tariff on imports of polysilicon products, a person ‌familiar with the matter said. A new 15% tariff for the polysilicon derivatives and price floor, which Reuters reported could be unveiled as soon as Thursday, was initially slated to kick in 120 days following the announcement, four sources said.

At Trump's DOJ, watchdogs gutted as misconduct complaints soar

In one courtroom after another, federal judges have accused U.S. President Donald Trump’s Justice Department of an extraordinary spate of misconduct, including making false statements, failing to comply with court orders and improperly using the legal system to harass political opponents. Such rebukes might be expected to trigger a flurry of activity within the department’s two internal watchdogs tasked with policing the government's most powerful law-enforcement agency.

After bitter primary, El-Sayed seeks to unite Democrats ‌in must-win Michigan race

Abdul El-Sayed's victory in Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate primary sets up a high-profile test this fall of whether an unabashedly progressive candidate can prevail in a politically divided swing state — with control of the Senate potentially at stake. El-Sayed, a 41-year-old doctor whose campaign focused on healthcare, the economy and an end to unconditional military aid to Israel, is the first progressive to win a statewide primary in a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2024. He will face Republican former congressman Mike Rogers in November's midterm elections.

Republican US senators propose to repeal California emissions rules

Four Republican U.S. senators on Thursday proposed repealing landmark California vehicle emissions rules in a bid to prevent the state from imposing stricter tailpipe requirements than the federal government. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June sent the Republican-controlled Congress state vehicle emissions rules for potential repeal, saying the waivers granted under the Clean Air Act for California environmental regulations approved under prior Democratic administrations should have been sent to lawmakers under the Congressional Review Act. California sued to block the action in federal court, saying it was illegal to send the waivers to the Senate under the Congressional Review Act.

Nebraska regulator files complaint against The Andersons after unpaid farmer claim

A Nebraska regulator said on Thursday it filed a complaint against Ohio-based agribusiness The Andersons over allegations the company did not make timely payments to a grain producer, and urged any farmers who have experienced similar payment delays to come forward. The Nebraska Public Service Commission, which licenses commercial grain dealers in the state, said its Grain Warehouses and Dealers Department filed the complaint after investigating an allegation by a grain producer that The Andersons had not paid for 17 grain deliveries made between November 2023 and January 2024.

Trump unveils trade actions to compete with China on solar and chips

The White House on Thursday imposed a series ⁠of price floors and a 15% tariff on ​products made from polysilicon, the raw material used in semiconductors and solar panels that is primarily produced by China. U.S. President Donald Trump's proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 is ⁠aimed at supporting domestic chip and solar supply chains needed to compete with Beijing on artificial intelligence and energy.

Virginia governor says she will file documentation to intervene Dominion-NextEra merger

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said on Thursday she would intervene in the regulatory review of NextEra Energy's proposed $66.8 billion merger with Dominion Energy to press for commitments on electric bill affordability, job protections and clean-energy investments. The governor said she would formally become a party to the case before the Virginia State Corporation Commission, giving her access to filings and the ability to raise questions and concerns about the transaction.

Exclusive-Jailed ex-US Marine may be near death in Russia, sister, advocacy groups say

A former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia since 2022 and allegedly tortured and injected with mind-altering drugs, slipped into a stupor in June and may be close to death, according to two hostage advocacy groups and his sister. The White House and the State Department have ⁠urged Moscow to release Robert Gilman, 32, so he can receive urgent medical treatment in the U.S., said Eric Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, an advocacy group representing his family. Gilman is being fed through a tube, he said.

Republican US Senator Rand Paul asks Justice Department to prosecute Fauci after contempt vote

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Thursday asked the Justice Department to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci for refusing to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic after a Senate committee voted to hold the former top infectious disease official in contempt of Congress. Paul sent the referral after the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which he chairs, approved a contempt resolution on a party-line vote with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. The resolution accuses Fauci, 85, of failing to obey a congressional subpoena.

US agency ends 39% household cap on ​local TV station owners

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to rescind the rule that bars local broadcast station owners from reaching more than 39% of U.S. TV households in a move that could spark industry consolidation. The FCC voted 2-1 to lift the cap in favor of a case-by-case approach. The commission's sole Democrat, Anna Gomez, said the proposal was illegal and argued only Congress can lift the cap. Many critics argue the move will lead to excessive market power among station owners.

US, Canada had 'constructive' trade talks in Washington, Canadian minister says

Canadian officials had a "constructive and detailed meeting" with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Thursday, said ⁠Dominic LeBlanc, the Canadian government minister in charge of trade relations with the United States. "As our trade talks with the United States continue, Chief Trade Negotiator Charette and I had a constructive and detailed meeting with Ambassador Greer today in Washington, D.C," LeBlanc said on X.

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

President Donald Trump's administration targeted more universities on Thursday over issues like race and diversity in admissions and pro-Palestinian protests, marking the federal government's latest crackdown against U.S. schools. The Department of Justice alleged admissions practices at Duke University School of Law were biased in favor of Black and Hispanic applicants, citing findings of a federal probe.

US to vet social media of foreign journalists applying for visas, report says

The U.S. State Department will vet the social media accounts of foreign journalists applying for visas to work in the United States, according to a media report on Thursday. The report in the conservative news outlet The Daily Signal cited ⁠an internal memo ​that said an initiative by President Donald Trump's administration that requires applicants for many visa types to make their social media accounts public for screening was being expanded to include foreign media representatives.

In deep-red Tennessee, governor's race becomes showdown between staunch Trump allies

Tennessee Republicans head to the polls on Thursday to choose their nominee for governor in a tightening race between two of President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress: U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Representative John Rose. Blackburn, 74, and Rose, 61, are running for the party nod to replace two-term Republican Governor Bill Lee, who is leaving office because of term limits. Five candidates, including Memphis city councilor Jerri Green, are vying for the Democratic nomination.

Republican U.S. Senator McConnell says he has been released from rehab center

Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said he was released from a rehabilitation center on Thursday and would continue his recovery from a fall and from pneumonia at home. "On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," he said in a statement.

US telecoms regulator chief says curbs on Chinese tech imports aim to spur production, counter security risks

The chair of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, said on Thursday that restrictions on imports of Chinese robots and power inverters are aimed at quickly spurring U.S. production and addressing national security risks. The FCC, ⁠which regulates U.S. telecommunications, has banned new models of foreign drones, routers, robots and power inverters since December, granting waivers to non-Chinese suppliers while effectively shutting out Chinese manufacturers.

Puerto Rico to begin water rationing due to intense drought

Puerto Rico will begin a rotating water rationing program on Friday across the island in response to intense drought, authorities said, in a plan that forces tens of thousands of people to go without water for 48 hours at a time. The rationing will last at least through the end of August, according to details posted on the U.S. territory's Aqueduct and Sewer Authority website. Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez said at a press conference late on Wednesday ⁠that she does not know how long the rationing will be required.

As Iran war drags on, Americans are bracing for more chaos in Middle East, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Five months into the U.S. war with ⁠Iran, Americans who expect the Middle East to slide toward chaos outnumber those who see the war bringing more stability by three to one, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The six-day poll concluded on Monday, as Republican President Donald Trump again backed away from threatened "massive attacks" on Iran, underscoring uncertainty surrounding a conflict he initially predicted would bring a swift victory.

Trump’s tech ties come under bipartisan fire after AI agents go rogue

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Democrats and Donald Trump's conservative supporters both blame the president's ties to the tech industry for his administration's limited response to recent hacks carried out by OpenAI and Anthropic's AI agents.

Two weeks have passed since OpenAI shocked the tech community with the disclosure that one of its AI agents went rogue and broke into AI company Hugging Face’s systems. The White House said it was monitoring the situation, and Trump said he was looking at controls on AI. Anthropic said it too had discovered some of its AI models had hacked into three companies' systems.

Trump admin blocks tungsten, battery waste exports to boost US minerals supply

The ‌U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it will block exports of tungsten scrap and battery waste, part of a push to boost ‌the domestic recycling industry and critical mineral production. The move, which was expected, comes after President Donald Trump last week signed an order giving federal officials the power to limit the overseas shipment of scrap containing valuable critical minerals to China and other countries.

Trump suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted, hours after ​Republican Senator Rand Paulo said that he would ask the Justice Department to do so. Paul said he wanted action after Fauci refused to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.