Russia's Wildberries, target of Ukrainian drone campaign, reports another attack in Urals

A Wildberries logistics hub in Yekaterinburg caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack, but the blaze was contained and most goods were undamaged, according to the company.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 13:01 IST
Russia's Wildberries, target of Ukrainian drone campaign, reports another attack in Urals
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​Russian online retailer Wildberries, ‌the target ​of a three-week campaign of near-nightly strikes by Ukrainian drones, ‌said on Friday that another of its logistics hubs had caught fire after an attack in ‌Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km (870 miles) east of Moscow.

The blaze ‌was later contained and most of the goods at the site were not damaged, the company said ⁠on ​Telegram. The ⁠local governor said in a separate post that eight ⁠drones had been shot down over the region overnight, ​and three of them had crashed onto the ⁠roof of a logistics centre. At least 20 Wildberries warehouses ⁠have ​been attacked since July 18 as part of a campaign by Ukraine to "bring ⁠the war home" to ordinary Russians and raise the cost ⁠to ⁠Russia of continuing the conflict that Moscow launched in February 2022.

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