World food prices hit 3-year high in July as weather and war weigh, FAO says

The UN's FAO Food Price Index rose to its highest level in over three years in July, driven by a 3.4% increase in cereal prices and a 5.8% jump in wheat prices.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 13:30 IST
World food prices hit 3-year high in July as weather and war weigh, FAO says
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • World

​World food ​prices rose ‌in July ​to their highest in more than three ‌years as adverse weather and war escalation in the Gulf and Black ‌Sea supported crop markets, the United ‌Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday. The FAO Food Price Index, ⁠which ​tracks ⁠monthly changes in a basket of internationally ⁠traded food commodities, averaged 131.1 points in ​July, up from 130.3 in ⁠June and the highest reading since January ⁠2023.

A ​3.4% month-on-month rise in the FAO's Cereal Price ⁠Index drove the trend, fuelled in turn ⁠by ⁠a 5.8% jump in wheat prices, the agency said.

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026