Russian retailer Wildberries says Yekaterinburg logistics hub on fire after attack
A logistics hub of Russian online retailer Wildberries in Yekaterinburg caught fire following an attack, although the company has not disclosed further details about the incident.
- Country:
- Russia
A logistics hub of Russian online retailer Wildberries in Yekaterinburg caught fire after an attack, the company said on Friday.
It did not give details of the attack in its post on the Telegram messaging app.
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