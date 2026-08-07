"Alliance between Chandachor Party, Beadabi Party?": Kejriwal alleges revival of BJP-SAD coalition in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave air to a speculation of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal forming an alliance for the 2027 Punjab elections amid reports of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 14:31 IST
"Alliance between Chandachor Party, Beadabi Party?": Kejriwal alleges revival of BJP-SAD coalition in Punjab
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave air to a speculation of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal forming an alliance for the 2027 Punjab elections amid reports of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. "Na na karte pyaar tumhi se kar baithe (Despite saying no, we ended up falling in love with you). So, is an alliance forming between the Chandachor Party and the Beadabi Party?" Kejriwal posted on X.

The BJP had earlier denied forming an alliance with the SAD and said that the party will go solo in the election contest. After a meeting of BJP's Punjab unit in June, State BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, "We discussed Punjab politics. It was a very good meeting. Our sole agenda for Punjab is development. We will contest and win all 117 seats; there is no talk of an alliance right now. We will form a BJP government in Punjab."

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has also called for "blooming Lotus" in Punjab. BJP and SAD had formed coalition governments in Punjab before the Akali Dal quit the NDA in 2021 amid the protests over the three farm laws.

In the last elections in 2022, however, SAD and the BJP were restricted to three and two seats in the Assembly respectively while the AAP swept the polls with 92 seats. As the election approaches in Punjab, Congress has alleged a "collusion" between the BJP and AAP.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said, "It was a good meeting. 'Har Booth Congress Mazboot' is going on. BJP and AAP are colluding and they can cause harm. So, we are alerting people to keep an eye on the booths." (ANI)

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