Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub

England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged incident at a Soho nightclub in London last December.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:05 IST
Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub
Ivan Toney
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England striker ​Ivan Toney ​has been charged ‌with assault ​at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police ‌said on Friday. The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on ‌December 6 last year at a ‌nightclub on Wardour Street.

"Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July ⁠with ​assault ⁠causing actual bodily harm," the police said ⁠in a statement. "He will appear at Westminster ​Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September."

Toney, ⁠who plays for Saudi Pro League club ⁠Al-Ahli ​and scored 42 goals last season, was also in the England ⁠squad for the 2026 World Cup. Reuters has ⁠contacted ⁠Toney's representatives for comment.

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