Soccer-England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub
England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged incident at a Soho nightclub in London last December.
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England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday. The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub on Wardour Street.
"Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm," the police said in a statement. "He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September."
Toney, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and scored 42 goals last season, was also in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup. Reuters has contacted Toney's representatives for comment.