Russia says its troops have taken control of another Ukrainian village
Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Anyshchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Anyshchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
The Defence Ministry was also quoted by the state RIA news agency as saying that Russian forces had struck 34 vessels used by the Ukrainian military in the past week.
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Russia says it hit three vessels near Ukraine's Odesa and in Chornomorsk, Interfax reports