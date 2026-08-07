Russia says its troops have taken control of another Ukrainian village

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Anyshchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:01 IST
Russia says its troops have taken control of another Ukrainian village
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  • Russia

​Russian forces ‌have taken ​control of the settlement ‌of Anyshchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Russian ‌Defence Ministry said ‌on Friday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the ⁠battlefield report.

The ​Defence ⁠Ministry was also quoted ⁠by the state ​RIA news agency as saying ⁠that Russian forces had ⁠struck ​34 vessels used by the Ukrainian ⁠military in the past ⁠week.

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