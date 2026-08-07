Russia says its troops have taken control of another Ukrainian village

​Russian forces ‌have taken ​control of the settlement ‌of Anyshchyne in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Russian ‌Defence Ministry said ‌on Friday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the ⁠battlefield report.

The ​Defence ⁠Ministry was also quoted ⁠by the state ​RIA news agency as saying ⁠that Russian forces had ⁠struck ​34 vessels used by the Ukrainian ⁠military in the past ⁠week.