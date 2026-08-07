Nine wounded in Thailand school shooting are in critical condition, PM says
A school shooting in Thailand on Friday left nine people critically injured, prompting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to consider discussing gun control measures.
- Country:
- Thailand
Nine people who were wounded in a school shooting in Thailand on Friday are in critical condition, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.
Anutin told reporters he would discuss gun control with the country's police chief.
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