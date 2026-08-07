Putin discussed situation in the Gulf and Ukraine with UAE president, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing gratitude for UAE's role in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the Gulf and Ukraine with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Friday.
It said Putin had expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its role in organising exchanges of prisoners of war and detainees between Russia and Ukraine.
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