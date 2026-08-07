Putin discussed situation in the Gulf and Ukraine with UAE president, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situation with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing gratitude for UAE's role in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:33 IST
Putin discussed situation in the Gulf and Ukraine with UAE president, Kremlin says
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian President ‌Vladimir Putin discussed ​the situation in ‌the Gulf and Ukraine with United Arab Emirates ‌President Mohamed bin Zayed ‌Al Nahyan during a phone call, the ⁠Kremlin ​said ⁠on Friday.

It said Putin ⁠had expressed his gratitude ​to the United Arab Emirates ⁠for its role ⁠in ​organising exchanges of prisoners of war ⁠and detainees between Russia ⁠and ⁠Ukraine.

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