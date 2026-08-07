Putin discussed situation in the Gulf and Ukraine with UAE president, Kremlin says

​Russian President ‌Vladimir Putin discussed ​the situation in ‌the Gulf and Ukraine with United Arab Emirates ‌President Mohamed bin Zayed ‌Al Nahyan during a phone call, the ⁠Kremlin ​said ⁠on Friday.

It said Putin ⁠had expressed his gratitude ​to the United Arab Emirates ⁠for its role ⁠in ​organising exchanges of prisoners of war ⁠and detainees between Russia ⁠and ⁠Ukraine.