FACTBOX-Thailand shooting incidents in recent years
A teenage gunman killed at least five people and himself in a school shooting on the outskirts of Thailand's capital, following a fatal shooting of his grandparents.
A teenage gunman killed at least five people and himself at school on the outskirts of Thailand's capital after fatally shooting his grandparents, police said, in the country's worst mass killing in nearly four years.
Following are shooting incidents in the past six years in Thailand, where gun ownership and gun violence are not uncommon.
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