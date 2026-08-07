Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Voices of Youth Resonate in Prayagraj

Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program is set for Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, aiming to address students' concerns over paper leaks, recruitment issues, and rising education costs. Amid administrative hurdles, the Congress leader emphasizes youth empowerment and accountability in education and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': Voices of Youth Resonate in Prayagraj
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during an event, "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is preparing to engage with students in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, through his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative. Scheduled for August 8, the program aims to underscore critical issues such as paper leaks, halted recruitments, and escalating education costs, which deeply affect students and job aspirants.

The event witnessed initial setbacks when Kayasth Pathshala College withdrew permission to use its sports ground, citing academic duties and a High Court directive to prioritize student activities. However, after Congress sought dialogue, the cancellation was overturned, allowing the program to continue. Gandhi alleges that authorities attempted to obstruct his support to students facing administrative injustices.

Gandhi has vocally critiqued the current government's perceived neglect of youth concerns. Highlighting instances such as in Delhi, where students rallying for their rights were reportedly met with force, Gandhi stresses the need for collective action. The Prayagraj event marks a continuum of Congress's nationwide student campaign, which previously addressed issues in Kota and Dehradun.

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