Tug of War in Wisconsin: Cooke vs. Van Orden in Competitive Congressional Race

Rebecca Cooke, who balances her time between campaigning and waiting tables, is determined to unseat Republican Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. With competitive dynamics at play, Cooke hopes to connect with voters by bridging her political vision and her grassroots experience.

Van Orden, bolstered by Trump’s backing, faces scrutiny over policies impacting rural voters, including healthcare, tariff disputes, and his stance on the Iran conflict. His previous attendance at a pro-Trump rally post-January 6 raises political stakes in an already sensitive election.

Cooke, dubbed a moderate Democrat, highlights her rural background, aiming to address challenges like farm consolidation and healthcare disparities. As local farmers navigate a fuel and farm crisis, both candidates’ positions resonate deeply with constituents who grapple with these pressing issues.