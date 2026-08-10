Stray Cows and Corruption Debates Dominate Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Legislative Assembly's session on Monday was notably dominated by two pressing issues: stray cows and illegal construction. Heated debates unfolded as members expressed serious concerns about the abandonment of cattle on city's streets, which poses both traffic and safety risks.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that many cow owners in the capital desert their animals after exploiting them for milk production. This trend raises significant safety hazards and invokes strong public sentiment. Legislators criticized the lax attitude of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees in handling accidents involving cows, urging immediate corrective actions.

The Speaker, Vijender Gupta, responded by tasking the MCD Committee with compiling a comprehensive report on existing cow shelters and the current population of stray cows in Delhi. Meanwhile, debates turned fiery over allegations of corruption in the building department, with accusations of selective enforcement against illegal construction. The Speaker, however, dismissed claims of actions being targeted at any specific community, maintaining a focus on legislative business by presenting bills aimed at improving urban infrastructure and service delivery.