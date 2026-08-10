Tragic Drone Strike: Uzbek Citizens Among Victims in Tatarstan
Seven Uzbek citizens were killed in a drone attack in Russia's Tatarstan region. The Uzbek consulate in Kazan confirmed the incident but provided no details about the victims. Local authorities reported a total of 13 deaths and 39 injuries from the Ukrainian drone assault on Nizhnekamsk.
- Country:
- Russia
In a tragic incident, seven Uzbek citizens lost their lives in a drone attack in the Tatarstan region of Russia, as confirmed by the Uzbek consulate in Kazan.
The news comes amidst reports from local authorities that at least 13 people were killed, including a child, in the attack targeting both industrial and civilian areas in the city of Nizhnekamsk.
The Ukrainian-origin drone strike also left 39 individuals injured, escalating the region's tensions further as more details about the victims remain undisclosed.