Health News Recap: From Recalled Produce to Promising Drug Trials

Amidst a spectrum of crucial health headlines, Taylor Farms has announced a recall of salsa and guacamole products sold at major retailers such as Walmart and Kroger due to potential salmonella contamination, prompting vigilance from consumers and retailers alike.

In a move signaling growth optimism, Thermo Fisher Scientific is targeting a robust 15%-20% increase in its customer base within India, driven by expanding biopharma research and manufacturing demands.

The pharmaceutical landscape sees developments with Sionna Therapeutics suspending its genetic disorder drug trials, while AbCellera's menopause treatment shows promise in trials, and MoonLake tracks successful strides in psoriatic arthritis treatment trials.