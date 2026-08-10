Health News Recap: From Recalled Produce to Promising Drug Trials
Current health news highlights involve Taylor Farms recalling salsa and guacamole over salmonella concerns, Thermo Fisher's growth prospects in India's biopharma sector, and various pharmaceutical updates involving companies like Sionna, AbCellera, MoonLake, Tenax, and Jazz. Health authorities are also addressing a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeno peppers.
- Country:
- United States
Amidst a spectrum of crucial health headlines, Taylor Farms has announced a recall of salsa and guacamole products sold at major retailers such as Walmart and Kroger due to potential salmonella contamination, prompting vigilance from consumers and retailers alike.
In a move signaling growth optimism, Thermo Fisher Scientific is targeting a robust 15%-20% increase in its customer base within India, driven by expanding biopharma research and manufacturing demands.
The pharmaceutical landscape sees developments with Sionna Therapeutics suspending its genetic disorder drug trials, while AbCellera's menopause treatment shows promise in trials, and MoonLake tracks successful strides in psoriatic arthritis treatment trials.