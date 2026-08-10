Wall Street: Straits, Inflation, and Earnings Influence Market Sentiment

Wall Street looks poised for a tepid start on Monday as investors focus on Middle East tensions influencing the Strait of Hormuz reopening while eyeing pivotal inflation data and corporate earnings this week.

Iran and Oman approach a shipping lane agreement, yet demand U.S. compliance for the strait's reopening, potentially easing elevated oil prices and averting aggressive central bank rate hikes.

Upcoming economic data could clarify the Federal Reserve's stance, especially under Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's guidance. Key figures like Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will weigh in, while corporate earnings highlight AI-driven optimism.