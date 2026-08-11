Ideological Contest: Fringe Candidates Stir Gubernatorial Primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin

The upcoming gubernatorial primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin spotlight candidates on the far ends of their parties' ideological spectrums. Mike Lindell, the former CEO of MyPillow and notable for promoting 2020 election conspiracies, aims for the Republican nomination in Minnesota, supported by former President Donald Trump.

In Wisconsin, Democratic socialist Francesca Hong is challenging the establishment choice for the Democratic nomination. Hong's leftist policy proposals are gaining traction among certain voter segments, despite controversy over past social media posts. Her candidacy reflects a broader push within the Democratic Party toward progressive values.

The primaries could significantly impact the political landscape, testing Trump's continuing influence over the GOP and the progressive wave within the Democratic ranks. Both Lindell and Hong face off against more centrist candidates, posing crucial questions about electability for November's mid-term elections.