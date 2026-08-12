High-Stakes Minnesota and Wisconsin Primaries: Ideological Extremes Face Off

The U.S. gubernatorial primaries held on Tuesday in Minnesota and Wisconsin are notable for featuring two candidates representing the extremes of their political parties. Mike Lindell, former CEO of MyPillow, is vying for the Republican nomination in Minnesota, while democratic socialist Francesca Hong seeks the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin.

This electoral contest highlights the ideological divide as both candidates potentially face off against more traditional opponents in November's midterms. The races will serve as a litmus test for the recent surge in progressive energy within the Democratic party and probe the lasting impact of former President Donald Trump's endorsement among Republican voters.

For Minnesota Republicans, Trump-endorsed Lindell is a prominent figure, promoting the unfounded narrative of the stolen 2020 presidential election. In Wisconsin, Hong leads the Democratic primary but faces scrutiny over past social media remarks as she positions herself against Governor Tony Evers' choice, David Crowley.