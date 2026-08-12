Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Ahead of Joint Drills

North Korea escalated regional tensions on Wednesday by launching a ballistic missile from its east coast just days ahead of scheduled joint military exercises with the United States and South Korea. The missile, fired from the Wonsan area around 6 a.m., constitutes Pyongyang's 11th suspected test this year, according to assessments by South Korean authorities.

South Korean and Japanese officials swiftly condemned the launch. Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said they lodged a protest via diplomatic channels, condemning the act as provocative. South Korea held an emergency national security meeting, reiterating its readiness to respond decisively to further provocations.

Though Pyongyang remains silent on the launch, experts like Hong Min from the Korea Institute for National Unification suggest it may signal political messaging ahead of the U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The launch prompted global scrutiny of North Korea's evolving missile technologies, including speculation surrounding hypersonic capabilities.