Secret Mid-Air Switch: Trump's Covert Plane Exchange Unveiled

Last month, in a covert maneuver orchestrated by the U.S. Secret Service, President Donald Trump secretly changed airplanes while in Turkey due to an Iranian threat. The unannounced swap was reported by U.S. media and unveiled on Monday by the Washington Post, after being kept under wraps by the White House.

The operation involved Trump being moved from Air Force One onto a military aircraft via a catering truck following a NATO summit in Ankara. The decision was driven by concerns that the original plane was more vulnerable, although Trump's newly acquired Qatari-donated jet had also sparked security and cost debates.

This revelation has stirred debate among media commentators about the potential risks faced by Trump's team and accompanying journalists, who were left aboard the decoy aircraft. Meanwhile, Trump defended his actions, emphasizing that he was acting on the advice of the Secret Service amidst heightened tensions with Iran.