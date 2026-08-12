Geopolitical Tensions and Market Responses: Oil and Gold Prices Surge

Oil and gold prices climbed sharply while regional shares edged cautiously higher on Wednesday, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The yen, having reversed much of its recent gains due to rare currency market interventions by Japan and the U.S., remained mostly steady against the dollar. In a series of unsettling incidents, the U.S. and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping, and Asia grappled with an early morning missile launch by North Korea. These events overshadowed market focus on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, which could indicate the timing of a potential Federal Reserve rate hike.

Senior financial market analyst Kyle Rodda noted lukewarm market sentiment due to ongoing geopolitical risks, compounded by the anticipation of the U.S. CPI data release. The lack of substantial progress in geopolitical negotiations, including Iran's firm stance on the Strait of Hormuz, continues to skew risks for oil prices higher, while U.S. indices remain on alert.

Amid these tensions, U.S. crude prices rose 0.89% to $83.94 a barrel, with Brent advancing 0.78% to $89.60 per barrel, marking notable highs since July 31. Gold prices also showed an uptick, gaining 0.46% to $4,387.03 an ounce. Elsewhere, MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index outside Japan increased by 0.5%, whereas Japan's Nikkei share gauge remained unchanged post-holiday.

Adding to the geopolitical unrest, Yemen's transport ministry reported the deaths of four crew members in a Houthi attack on an Egyptian-owned ship. Meanwhile, U.S. military forces intercepted a container ship headed to an Iranian port. These fatalities are the first from a Houthi shipping strike since the Iran war began on February 28, with no resolution in sight despite U.S. President Donald Trump's promises of a deal.

Increased market volatility also followed a North Korean ballistic missile launch and joint naval drills by China and Indonesia near Taiwan, while the upcoming U.S. CPI data remains pivotal in influencing expectations and the Fed’s next moves. Notably, the data won't account for a current rise in energy costs but will be crucial ahead of the Fed's meeting. Projections suggest a 0.1% increase in consumer prices for July, contrasting with a 0.4% decline in June.

In bond markets, investors unpredictably priced an early rate hike in Japan, raising pressure on shorter-dated bonds as the 5-year Japanese government bond yield peaked at 2.1%—a record high—and the 2-year yield hit a 31-year high of 1.63%. Concurrently, the dollar index marginally rose, indicating the dollar's relative strength against a basket of currencies.

In European trading sessions, Euro Stoxx 50 futures saw a 0.15% decline to 6,563, with further decreases in German DAX and FTSE futures, down 0.12% and 0.25%, respectively. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures showed mixed results, with the S&P 500 e-minis inching up by 0.03% to 7,750.