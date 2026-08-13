U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has publicly countered reports suggesting dire conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier currently stationed in the Middle East amid ongoing conflicts with Iran. Both the Navy Times and Stars and Stripes have cited issues like heightened suicide attempts and declining morale among the crew.

Hegseth, speaking during a visit to Panama, expressed unwavering support for the sailors, describing their efforts in maintaining readiness under challenging conditions as remarkable. He noted the elongated deployments necessitated by wartime conditions but reaffirmed his respect for the crew's resilience.

Meanwhile, official sources confirmed plans for the USS George Washington to relieve the Abraham Lincoln. Lawmakers have voiced concerns over the extended deployment, highlighting issues including supply shortages, plumbing failures, and compromised mental health among personnel. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales reiterated the administration's commitment to military support.