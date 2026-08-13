Dominican Republic Expels Cuban Diplomats Amid Growing Tensions

The Dominican Republic has requested the withdrawal of nine Cuban diplomats and their relatives. This decision reflects increasing criticism of Cuba by Dominican leaders as the country faces challenges from a U.S.-led economic crackdown. The diplomatic strain highlights dwindling support for Cuba internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 22:51 IST
Dominican Republic Expels Cuban Diplomats Amid Growing Tensions
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The Dominican Republic has officially requested the withdrawal of nine members of the Cuban diplomatic mission, including their families, the foreign ministry disclosed on Thursday. This announcement did not include additional details.

This action underscores growing tension between the Dominican Republic and Cuba, as the former becomes increasingly vocal in its criticism of the latter. The backdrop to these developments is a worsening economic situation in Cuba, largely attributed to a stringent U.S.-led embargo.

As a consequence, Cuba's international allies are dwindling, further isolating the nation on the global stage. This situation emphasizes the complexities of diplomatic relations in the region.

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