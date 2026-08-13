Cuba commemorated the 100th anniversary of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro's birth on Thursday, as the nation grapples with one of its worst economic crises, aggravated by a stringent U.S. oil embargo and heightened sanctions.

In response, over 1,500 activists and solidarity representatives from 60 countries attended events celebrating Castro's legacy, highlighting his enduring influence. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel emphasized Castro's ongoing relevance as a guiding force in overcoming contemporary challenges.

As U.S.-Cuba relations deteriorate further under hardened sanctions, Cuba introduced 176 measures to adapt its socialist economy to the private sector and foreign investments. This transition spurs nostalgia for Castro's leadership, with many citizens yearning for his problem-solving prowess amid the current turmoil.