South Korean Leadership Seeks Constitutional Reform
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is proposing a constitutional reform to allow presidents a four-year term with the possibility of re-election. The changes aim to distribute power more equally between branches of government. Currently, South Korean presidents are limited to a single five-year term.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is taking steps toward significant constitutional reform. According to a report by Yonhap news agency, the proposed changes include revising the presidential term to four years with the possibility of seeking re-election.
The Blue House official indicated that the reform model has widespread public support. Lee is reported to be concerned about the concentration of power under the nation's current 'imperial presidency' system.
The proposal aims to balance power more effectively between the presidency and the parliament, requiring at least 200 lawmakers' approval. Discussions are expected to unfold in the National Assembly to build the necessary political consensus.