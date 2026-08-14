South Korean Leadership Seeks Constitutional Reform

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is taking steps toward significant constitutional reform. According to a report by Yonhap news agency, the proposed changes include revising the presidential term to four years with the possibility of seeking re-election.

The Blue House official indicated that the reform model has widespread public support. Lee is reported to be concerned about the concentration of power under the nation's current 'imperial presidency' system.

The proposal aims to balance power more effectively between the presidency and the parliament, requiring at least 200 lawmakers' approval. Discussions are expected to unfold in the National Assembly to build the necessary political consensus.