Tensions in Hormuz: Navigating Diplomatic Waters

The Strait of Hormuz witnessed a decline in shipping traffic this week as geopolitical tensions escalated between the United States and Iran. Iran's Basij paramilitary head claimed control of the strategic waterway, while the U.S. indicated its ability to enforce a naval blockade indefinitely.

According to Kpler data, nine vessels navigated the strait on Thursday, increasing from the previous day's five. Despite this uptick, transits remained below the month's daily average. An additional complication arose after Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported attacks on two of its ships, which it attributed to Iran.

The persistent instability has not only affected shipping movements through Hormuz but has also led some vessels to navigate key waterways with transponders turned off, leaving their presence undetected in official counts.