SK Hynix Workers Form New Union to Amplify Bargaining Power

In a significant development, SK Hynix workers have come together to launch a new labor union in South Korea, aiming to unify employees from various job backgrounds and locations. The initiative seeks to bolster bargaining power within the leading memory chipmaker.

The formation of the new union comes amid disputes over annual wage negotiations, following SK Hynix's record quarterly profits due to high demand for AI infrastructure. The union's immediate target is to sign up over half of the company's workforce, increasing its influence in discussions with management.

This strategic move by SK Hynix's employees could trigger competition among unions for membership, crucial for controlling collective bargaining terms. Additionally, the shift to stock-based bonuses is drawing attention, echoing similar trends within major tech companies.