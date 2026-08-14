China Leverages AI in Weather Forecasting Amid Global Challenges

China is advancing in AI-driven weather forecasting, evident in systems like Fengwu and Pangu, which promise faster and accurate predictions. Meanwhile, Spain captivated audiences with a total eclipse, and Cyprus is seeing invasive species disrupt local ecosystems due to climate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 10:29 IST
China Leverages AI in Weather Forecasting Amid Global Challenges
  • Country:
  • China

China is making significant strides in the realm of artificial intelligence weather forecasting as extreme weather conditions persist on a global scale. Innovative systems, developed by Chinese enterprises such as the Shanghai AI Laboratory, Huawei, and Fudan University, are revolutionizing how meteorologists predict weather patterns. These AI models promise expedited predictions while maintaining or exceeding the accuracy of traditional methods.

In Spain, a total solar eclipse mesmerized spectators across the country. The celestial event brought a rare spectacle of complete darkness followed by sunset, prompting widespread excitement. Authorities took special measures by deploying police forces and designating optimal viewing locations in rural areas.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, climate change continues to alter marine ecosystems profoundly. In Cyprus, invasive species like lionfish thrive as the waters warm, forcing local communities and researchers to adapt and manage the shifting biodiversity.

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