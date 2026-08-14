Abdullah Demands Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a firm stand against the Indus Waters Treaty, advocating for its continued suspension. According to Abdullah, residents in the region have long endured limitations on their water resources due to this agreement. He took aim at Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of forsaking its touted sympathy for Kashmiris when water rights are at stake.

Expressing a sense of betrayal, Abdullah said, "Our lifeblood has been drained; these are our rivers, and we had the primary right to them." The chief minister's remarks came amidst India's decision to put the treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, a move that could significantly impact Pakistan's agricultural dependence on the Indus river system.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a stark warning of a "direct response" should India continue on its current path. This rhetoric comes as Pakistan faces an array of internal crises, from militant violence to political upheaval. Elsewhere, Abdullah condemned a violent attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, stressing the importance of democratic discourse over violence.